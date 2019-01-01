2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Hibbing, Shooting
(credit: BCA)

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The man accused of shooting two people, one of them fatally, on Christmas in northeastern Minnesota is being held on $500,000 bond.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Spann made his first court appearance in St. Louis County court Monday. He’s charged with second-degree murder and assault in connection with a shooting in Hibbing.

A criminal complaint accuses Spann of fatally shooting 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth and wounding Jamien Stukey. McBeth died at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Jamien Stukey suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Spann was arrested last Friday in St. Paul. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.