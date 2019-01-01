2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in the Twin Cities rang in the new year by knocking down two overnight house fires amid frigid temperatures.

In the north metro, crews responded to a fire in Ramsey around 12:18 a.m in a home on Cobalt Circle. It took about an hour-and-a-half to knock down the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire, but three pets are missing. Officials say the home is a complete loss.

Also overnight, crews in the south metro battled a house fire in Lakeville.

The blaze started in a attached garage on Ibarra Trail near 190 Street.

No one was hurt.

Both fires are under investigation.

