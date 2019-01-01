MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The snow that fell before the arctic air settled in left many sidewalks slippery.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares a warning from a busy mother whose life is suddenly frozen in its tracks.

“I told my husband I’m just going to walk to church,“ said Jennifer Widge.

Widge’s short walk from her home in Linden Hills to her church has changed her life in so many ways.

She says after taking just a few steps she noticed, the sidewalks on Abbot Avenue South were icy.

“I was thinking, I wish the people would salt a little bit more because it’s kind of dangerous out here,“ said Widge.

Because the street was plowed, Jennifer walked on the street for a bit.

“And then I moved over to the sidewalk and I don’t even remember falling. All I remember is waking up in an ambulance and people asking me questions,“ Widge said.

Jennifer does not remember where she was on her block when she fell. She knows now, one of her neighbors saw the fall and called for help.

“I posted on Nextdoor ‘thank you’ because they probably saved my life because I don’t know what happened, I really don’t,“ Widge said.

Because of an unshoveled walk, Jennifer’s life has put on hold.

“All the things that I loved in my life I’ve had to stop or dilute. I broke the right side of my face,“ Widge said.

Jennifer has nerve damage, and she can’t feel her teeth or blow her nose. She was training for a triathlon, but because she can’t swim or exercise, that, too, is on hold.

“They say I had a brain bleed. They were watching it really closely — that’s why they kept me overnight,“ Widge said.

Jennifer can’t even pick up her young daughters.

She does not want anyone else to suffer like she is, so that’s why she is coming forward to remind people the importance of keeping your sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

“If you can’t do it, call a neighbor because no one deserves to have their life on hold,“ Widge said.

Doctors told Widge her injuries will take time to heal, and she’ll miss work for at least a month.

The city of Minneapolis is beefing up its enforcement on homeowners who don’t shovel.

You can call 311 if you spot a problem sidewalk in your neighborhood.