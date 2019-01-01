MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — After the ball dropped in Times Square Monday night, it was time for David Corazalla to hit the gym floor.

He shares the same goal as hundreds of others working out at Life Time Fitness in Maple Grove: shedding a little winter weight.

“Everyone says they want to lose a little weight here and there, and honestly, I used to be a college athlete. I think cutting down about 10 more pounds, I’ll be right where I want to be,” said Corazalla.

January is the busiest month for new memberships at the health club chain, but that “new year, new you” enthusiasm doesn’t always last.

Research by YouGov shows one-third of Americans who made New Year’s resolutions last year didn’t keep any of them.

“Unfortunately, we do see a drop off, usually after spring break,” said personal trainer Betsy Anderson.

In order to reach your fitness goals, Anderson believes making a resolution is actually a great first step.

“I look at resolutions as just a bigger word of saying goals. Everybody has goals and I think it’s important to set and strive for goals,” Anderson said.

Accountability is also important if you want to see results.

“Announcing it to your friends, your loved ones, the people that you share your household with so they know what you are working towards and they can be there as an additional support system,” Anderson said.

Making short- and long-term goals attainable helps keep momentum going long past January.

“It’s all about the big picture, it’s not just about getting moving,” said Anderson.

Other popular New Year’s resolutions include saving money and quitting smoking.