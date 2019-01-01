MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth rescued a man who was stranded for days in a remote area near the Lake Superior Zoo.

Police and firefighters found William Berger Monday in a ravine about 20 feet below the Superior Hiking Trail. Authorities say they were alerted to Berger by a hiker around 4 p.m.

The hiker told police they saw what appeared to be a person in a sleeping bag, but when they called down to him, he was unresponsive.

When rescue teams arrived, they performed a high angle rescue, using ATVs and rope to climb down to him.

The assistant fire chief said Berger was conscious, but incoherent, when rescuers got to him.

He is now being treated for hypothermia.