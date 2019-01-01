Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — University of Minnesota Duluth police have taken one person into custody after responding to a report of a person with a gun at a building on the university’s campus.
The school tweeted two SAFEU Alerts around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling students to shelter in place.
The tweets said the person who was allegedly carrying a weapon was seen in the medical or pharmacy school.
The school later tweeted that police had a suspect in custody and there is no longer a threat to campus.