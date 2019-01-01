2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:Duluth, University Of Minnesota-Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — University of Minnesota Duluth police have taken one person into custody after responding to a report of a person with a gun at a building on the university’s campus.

The school tweeted two SAFEU Alerts around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling students to shelter in place.

The tweets said the person who was allegedly carrying a weapon was seen in the medical or pharmacy school.

The school later tweeted that police had a suspect in custody and there is no longer a threat to campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.