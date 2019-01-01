DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — University of Minnesota Duluth police have taken one person into custody after responding to a report of a person with a gun at a building on the university’s campus.

The school tweeted two SAFEU Alerts around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling students to shelter in place.

The tweets said the person who was allegedly carrying a weapon was seen in the medical or pharmacy school.

The school later tweeted that police had a suspect in custody and there is no longer a threat to campus.

UMD SAFEU Alert:

UMD police has an individual in custody. It is believed that there is no longer a threat to the campus. Normal operations can be resumed. The University will follow up with an email to campus with further details on the incident. (Alert #3) — UMN Duluth (@UMNDuluth) January 2, 2019

UMD SAFEU Alert: UMD police received a report of an individual with a gun in the medical or pharmacy school. If you are in the area, leave if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place. Stand by for more information. (Alert #2) — UMN Duluth (@UMNDuluth) January 2, 2019