MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The new year is greeting Minnesotans with an arctic blast and wind chills as cold as 40 below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for much of western and northern Minnesota, from Morris in the southwest to Bemidji and Ely in the north.

Wind chills could be as frigid as 45 below zero. Weather officials say that in such conditions frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just 10 minutes.

The warning is slated to be in effect until noon.

Quite the change from a day ago. Several towns are 40 degrees colder than yesterday morning. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/qBYDmafKgm — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, several communities around the warning area are under a wind chill advisory.

The advisory area includes Duluth, Bemidji, St. Cloud, and Marshall. Residents in those communities could see wind chills as cold as 35 below zero, weather officials say.

The wind chill advisory is also slated to last until noon.

Looking ahead, the arctic air won’t linger in Minnesota long.

Temperatures will warm the rest of the week, and the weekend looks to bring sunshine and melting temperatures.