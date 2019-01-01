MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minnesotans are starting off 2019 as millionaires.

State lottery officials say winning Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold in Crookston, as the Superpumper on University Avenue, and in Ely, at the Voyageur Short Shop on East Sheridan Street.

The prize-winning numbers are 091593 and 442917.

Additionally, there were five $100,000 cash prize-winning tickets.

The winning numbers for those are 109634, 198330, 385332, 511931 and 584933.

According to lottery officials, tickets for the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle went on sale on Oct. 23 and sold out on Dec. 14.