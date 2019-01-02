2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:Chaska, Curling, USA Curling

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — USA Curling and the city of Chaska have announced the Chaska Curling Center has been named the USA Curling National Training Center.

The partnership, which was established in the fall, is slated to run through July 30, but has the possibility of extending further into the year. The center lets teams and athletes to book ice time, while also having the opportunity to host national USA Curling events.

“The exposure from this partnership will be a great benefit to the Chaska community, our members and our junior programs,” Jeff Isaacson, manager of the Chaska Curling Center said.

In March, the center will welcome the 2019 U18 National Championships.

