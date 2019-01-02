2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drunk Driver, Wisconsin
(credit: Lake Mills Fire Department)

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — The Lake Mills Fire Department is sharing a message from a family who is grateful for the help of a captain who was killed after coming to the aid of a driver who had lost control of her vehicle during this week’s snow storm.

Lake Mills Fire Capt. Christopher Truman was struck and killed after he stopped to help a motorist who had skidded off the Beltline in Monona on New Year’s Eve. Police say Truman was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

The fire department posted a Facebook message from the family of the driver who Truman had stopped to help. It says Truman saved their daughter’s life by telling her to get back in her car and that he would follow her off the Beltline to safety. The family says Truman is “forever our angel.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.