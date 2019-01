ROSCOE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A hunter died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in Roscoe Township.

CBS affiliate KIMT reports the hunter’s brother found him under a tree stand and called 911 after attempts to communicate with him failed.

When police arrived, they declared the victim dead. According to KIMT, the cause of death appeared to either be from a fall or medical emergency.

No names have been released at this time.