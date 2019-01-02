Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career her next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men died in an apparent murder-suicide during a New Year’s Day gathering Tuesday in White Bear Lake.

It happened during a family gathering at a home on Centerville Road.

Police say SWAT team members entered the house to find two men dead. At least six other people were in the home, including children.

Larry Klimek Metro Transit Driver Larry Klimek Killed By Brother In Apparent Murder Suicide

Larry Klimek (credit: CBS)

The victim, Larry Klimek, was a bus and light rail operator with Metro Transit, where he also mentored new drivers.

Klimek’s daughter said that her uncle was responsible for shooting her father.

The investigation is ongoing.

