MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men died in an apparent murder-suicide during a New Year’s Day gathering Tuesday in White Bear Lake.

It happened during a family gathering at a home on Centerville Road.

Police say SWAT team members entered the house to find two men dead. At least six other people were in the home, including children.

The victim, Larry Klimek, was a bus and light rail operator with Metro Transit, where he also mentored new drivers.

Klimek’s daughter said that her uncle was responsible for shooting her father.

The investigation is ongoing.