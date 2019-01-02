MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 drunken driving arrests were made in Minnesota between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Star Tribune reports that 111 people were arrested statewide between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

While still a concerning number of arrests, the total was slightly less than the one recorded following last year’s celebration, when 117 people were taken into custody.

The declining number of arrests over the New Year’s holiday has been a trend for years. The Star Tribune reports that from 2004 to 2011 authorities typically arrested many more people over New Year’s, between 250 and 435 people. In recent years, the totals have been fewer than 200.

Officials say that declines in drunk driving arrests can be attributed to the public being more educated about the dangers of drunken driving as well as programs offering free rides over the holiday.