2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Filed Under:Drunken Driving, New Year's Day, New Year's Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 drunken driving arrests were made in Minnesota between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Star Tribune reports that 111 people were arrested statewide between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

While still a concerning number of arrests, the total was slightly less than the one recorded following last year’s celebration, when 117 people were taken into custody.

The declining number of arrests over the New Year’s holiday has been a trend for years. The Star Tribune reports that from 2004 to 2011 authorities typically arrested many more people over New Year’s, between 250 and 435 people. In recent years, the totals have been fewer than 200.

Officials say that declines in drunk driving arrests can be attributed to the public being more educated about the dangers of drunken driving as well as programs offering free rides over the holiday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.