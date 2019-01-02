MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a 19-year-old man died over the weekend after he lost control of his car and collided with on-coming traffic.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Noah Kawika Johnson, of Big Lake, died Saturday night in Orrock Township, which is just west of Zimmerman.

The crash happened on 263rd Avenue after Johnson lost control of his Mercury Sable and was T-boned by a Buick Century.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, 41-year-old Tamra Korbel, and her passenger, 12-year-old Davianna Keller, had to be extricated from the mangled vehicle.

A helicopter flew Korbel to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment. The girl was brought to the hospital by an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office did not comment on the survivor’s conditions or injuries.