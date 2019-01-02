Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career her next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin sheriff says he is angry and embarrassed after troopers arrested one of his deputies for driving under the influence.

St. Croix County Deputy John Shilts Jr. is a seven-and-a-half-year veteran on the force. A fellow deputy pulled him over on Sunday while Shilts was driving off-duty in Richmond Township. The deputy says he almost hit his patrol car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called in to avoid a conflict of interest. Sheriff Scott Knudson says it is imperative that law enforcement be held to a higher standard of conduct.

Shilts was booked into the St. Croix County Jail.

