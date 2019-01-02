2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
Susan Cox Platou
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports prognosticator Susan Cox Platou, aka Bronco, died of lung disease Christmas morning. She was 83.

Platou appeared on WCCO broadcasts during the ’60s and ’70s, making predictions on college and professional football games. The Star Tribune reports she maintained a 70- to 80-percent accuracy rate as a result of her comprehensive research of sports stories and injury reports.

Her daughter, Sarah Cox of Minneapolis, said Jimmy the Greek would call her often “to get some tips,” referring to the Las Vegas bookmaker and sportscaster.

Former WCCO Sports Prognosticator Susan Cox Platou Dies At 83

(credit: CBS)

Platou was also active as a volunteer for several organizations in the community, including Planned Parenthood, The Raptor Center, the U of MN Alumni Association, Guthrie Theatre, BrailleSports Foundation and Breck School.

She attended the University of Minnesota where she met her first husband, legendary Gopher football player, Bobby Cox.

