MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports prognosticator Susan Cox Platou, aka Bronco, died of lung disease Christmas morning. She was 83.

Platou appeared on WCCO broadcasts during the ’60s and ’70s, making predictions on college and professional football games. The Star Tribune reports she maintained a 70- to 80-percent accuracy rate as a result of her comprehensive research of sports stories and injury reports.

Her daughter, Sarah Cox of Minneapolis, said Jimmy the Greek would call her often “to get some tips,” referring to the Las Vegas bookmaker and sportscaster.

Platou was also active as a volunteer for several organizations in the community, including Planned Parenthood, The Raptor Center, the U of MN Alumni Association, Guthrie Theatre, BrailleSports Foundation and Breck School.

She attended the University of Minnesota where she met her first husband, legendary Gopher football player, Bobby Cox.