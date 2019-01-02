MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old woman was hurt after crashing her snowmobile into a tree in Morrison County on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened at a property along the east side of Lake Alexander, in Scandia Valley Township.

The sheriff’s office in Morrison County reported that the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Mary Schmidt, of Cushing, suffering an apparent leg injury. They said it appeared she had driven down a steep hill and struck a tree.

The Scandia Valley Fire Department helped officers get Schmidt back up the steep hill and to the hospital, along with Scandia Valley First Response Team, North Air Care and Gold Cross Ambulance.