MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after being shot by police officers in Albert Lea Thursday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to an alleyway on the 300 block of Court Street at about 10 a.m.

Few details were released about the officers’ encounter with the person, who was not otherwise identified, other than to say that officers fired upon them.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard.

The officers were not wearing body cameras, the police department reported, while they are investigating whether the squad car dash cameras were recording.

