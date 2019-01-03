MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year again: HealthPartners has released its list of the top baby names of 2018. And this year, Minnesota is somewhat of a hotspot for celebrity baby names.

Every year, the health group puts together a list of most popular baby names according to its Birth Center Teams at seven HealthPartners Hospitals.

Check out the top 2018 baby names below.

Top 2018 Girl Names:

-Emma

-Luna

-Isabella

-Sophia

-Layla

-Evelyn

Top 2018 Boy Names:

– Lincoln

– Owen

– Jackson

– Mohamed

– Easton

– Levi

Also, this year more than ever, parents are giving their babies names tied to pop culture, HealthPartners said.

Pop Culture Baby Names:

– Arya – “Game of Thrones” character reference

– Havana – Camila Cabello song reference

– Magnolia – “Fixer Upper” TV show reference

– Milo – “This Is Us” actor reference

– Scarlett – “Avengers” actress reference

– Thor – “Avengers” character reference

Nearly 10,000 babies are born in the seven hospitals each year.