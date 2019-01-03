MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year again: HealthPartners has released its list of the top baby names of 2018. And this year, Minnesota is somewhat of a hotspot for celebrity baby names.
Every year, the health group puts together a list of most popular baby names according to its Birth Center Teams at seven HealthPartners Hospitals.
Check out the top 2018 baby names below.
Top 2018 Girl Names:
-Emma
-Luna
-Isabella
-Sophia
-Layla
-Evelyn
Top 2018 Boy Names:
– Lincoln
– Owen
– Jackson
– Mohamed
– Easton
– Levi
Also, this year more than ever, parents are giving their babies names tied to pop culture, HealthPartners said.
Pop Culture Baby Names:
– Arya – “Game of Thrones” character reference
– Havana – Camila Cabello song reference
– Magnolia – “Fixer Upper” TV show reference
– Milo – “This Is Us” actor reference
– Scarlett – “Avengers” actress reference
– Thor – “Avengers” character reference
Nearly 10,000 babies are born in the seven hospitals each year.