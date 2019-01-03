MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron, Wisconsin community is banding together in its ongoing search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted to its Facebook page Thursday photos of the new semi-truck trailer made by Karl’s Transport and South Side Design that features photos of Closs and the sheriff’s tip line phone number.

On Oct. 15, Closs’ parents were discovered shot to death in their Barron home, while Jayme was nowhere to be found. To date, police haven’t received any credible tips concerning her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 855-744-3879.