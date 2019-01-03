Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barron, Jayme Closs
(credit: Barron County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron, Wisconsin community is banding together in its ongoing search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted to its Facebook page Thursday photos of the new semi-truck trailer made by Karl’s Transport and South Side Design that features photos of Closs and the sheriff’s tip line phone number.

On Oct. 15, Closs’ parents were discovered shot to death in their Barron home, while Jayme was nowhere to be found. To date, police haven’t received any credible tips concerning her whereabouts.

RELATED: Wis. Community Holds Vigil For Jayme Closs More Than 2 Months After Disappearance

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 855-744-3879.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.