MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police and the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who went missing from a restaurant Sunday.

Abiir Moalim, 21, was last seen at Quruxlow Restaurant in Minneapolis Sunday around 4:30 p.m. CAIR reports she was eating with her mother and grandfather when she got up from the table to use the restroom and never returned.

Moalim was wearing a black jacket, a dark beige head scarf and a long black dress.

CAIR is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone who does have information is asked to call Minneapolis’ Third Precinct Police Department at 612-673-5703, or the police tip line at 612-692-8477.