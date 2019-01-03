Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people, including two police officers, were hurt Thursday night when a Minneapolis Police squad car hit a vehicle — sending it into a liquor store.

Police say the crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 22nd Street West.

A squad car travelling northbound on Lyndale Avenue was en route to a call with its emergency lights on when it collided with a car at 22nd Avenue. That vehicle then struck Hums Liquor store.

Two people in the car hit by police suffered minor injuries and were taken to Hennepin Health. Two officers were treated at the scene by paramedics, also for minor injuries. The amount of damage Hums Liquor sustained is not known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.