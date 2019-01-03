MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people, including two police officers, were hurt Thursday night when a Minneapolis Police squad car hit a vehicle — sending it into a liquor store.

Police say the crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 22nd Street West.

A squad car travelling northbound on Lyndale Avenue was en route to a call with its emergency lights on when it collided with a car at 22nd Avenue. That vehicle then struck Hums Liquor store.

Two people in the car hit by police suffered minor injuries and were taken to Hennepin Health. Two officers were treated at the scene by paramedics, also for minor injuries. The amount of damage Hums Liquor sustained is not known.