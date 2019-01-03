MENAHGA, Minn. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a golf course lodge in Wadena County.

The sheriff’s office says firefighters were called to the Blueberry Pines Golf Course club house in Menahga about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the lodge was fully engulfed and was a complete loss.

At least ten departments responded to the fire which was still burning more than three hours later.

No one was hurt.

