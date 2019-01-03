Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Appleton, Plane Crash, Small Plane
APPLETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin pilot escaped injury when his small plane skidded off an icy runway in Minnesota and flipped over.

Police say it happened in Swift County Wednesday afternoon. The 42-year-old pilot from Clear Lake, Wisconsin was attempting to land a Cessna Skyhawk at the Appleton Municipal Airport and slid off the runway.

Officials say the pilot tried to take off again, but couldn’t regain enough speed and flipped. The plane sustained major damage to its top, wings, and wheels. But, the pilot is OK and was checked by paramedics at the scene.

