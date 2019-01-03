Comments
Whether for health reasons or out of environmental concerns, more Minnesotans are growing curious about how they can diversify their diets by adding a few satisfying, healthy family meals relying only on vegetables, legumes, and grains.
Emily Parent, the CobornsDelivers-registered dietitian, knows how to create memorable, tasty meals that include protein-rich veggies and grains, and she’d love to share her recipes with your viewers.
Instant Pot Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup
Inspired by Pinch of Yum
Instant Pot Ingredients
- 5 medium carrots, chopped
- 5 stalks celery, chopped
- half of an onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup uncooked wild rice (see notes)
- 8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 4 cups no salt added vegetable or chicken broth
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon Dash Garlic and Herb
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Stovetop Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons butter made with olive oil
- 1/2 cup white whole wheat flour
- 1 1/2 cups skim milk
Instructions
- Instant Pot: Put all the ingredients in the first list into the Instant Pot. Cook for 45 minutes (manual, high pressure). Release steam using the valve on top.
- Stovetop: When the soup is done, melt the butter in a saucepan. Whisk in the flour. Let the mixture cook for a minute or two to remove the floury taste. Whisk the milk, a little bit at a time, until you have a smooth, thickened sauce. Throw a little salt in there for good measure.
- Together: Mix the creamy sauce with the soup in the instant pot. Voila! Mushroom Wild Rice Soup.
Winter Veggie Casserole
Inspired by Yummly
Ingredients
- ½ cup quinoa, dry
- 1 cup low sodium or no-salt-added vegetable broth
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 leek (washed and thinly sliced)
- 2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
- 2 cups soy milk
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 12 ounces beet (chopped)
- 12 ounces carrot (chopped)
- 1 head cauliflower (florets)
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 pound Brussels sprouts (grated)
- 1 cup chickpeas
- ¾ cup shred cheddar cheese (regular or vegan)
- 3 tablespoons chives (thinly sliced)
- 3 tablespoons fresh parsley (thinly sliced)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F
- Bring vegetable broth to a boil and add quinoa. Cook to package directions.
- To make the leek sauce, add oil to a medium skillet. Add leeks and cook for about 3-5 minutes.
- Add flour and sauté for about 1-2 more minutes until slightly brown.
- Set aside and add the soy milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper, stir well and put back on the stove and boil until the sauce thickens. Set aside.
- Using a large skilled add the olive oil, beets, carrots, and cauliflower.
- Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add water and let simmer with the lid on top for about 10 minutes until the vegetables are slightly soft and the water is gone.
- Add cooked vegetables to a baking dish along with grated Brussels sprouts, chickpeas, and leek sauce. Mix well.
- Top with shredded cheese and bake for 15 minutes.
- Before serving sprinkle with fresh herbs.