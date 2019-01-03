Whether for health reasons or out of environmental concerns, more Minnesotans are growing curious about how they can diversify their diets by adding a few satisfying, healthy family meals relying only on vegetables, legumes, and grains.

Emily Parent, the CobornsDelivers-registered dietitian, knows how to create memorable, tasty meals that include protein-rich veggies and grains, and she’d love to share her recipes with your viewers.

Instant Pot Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup

Inspired by Pinch of Yum

Instant Pot Ingredients

5 medium carrots , chopped

, chopped 5 stalks celery , chopped

, chopped half of an onion , chopped

, chopped 3 cloves garlic , minced

, minced 1 cup uncooked wild rice (see notes)

(see notes) 8 ounces fresh mushrooms , sliced

, sliced 4 cups no salt added vegetable or chicken broth

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon Dash Garlic and Herb

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Stovetop Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter made with olive oil

1/2 cup white whole wheat flour

1 1/2 cups skim milk

Instructions

Instant Pot: Put all the ingredients in the first list into the Instant Pot. Cook for 45 minutes (manual, high pressure). Release steam using the valve on top. Stovetop: When the soup is done, melt the butter in a saucepan. Whisk in the flour. Let the mixture cook for a minute or two to remove the floury taste. Whisk the milk, a little bit at a time, until you have a smooth, thickened sauce. Throw a little salt in there for good measure. Together: Mix the creamy sauce with the soup in the instant pot. Voila! Mushroom Wild Rice Soup.

Winter Veggie Casserole

Inspired by Yummly

Ingredients

½ cup quinoa, dry

1 cup low sodium or no-salt-added vegetable broth

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 leek (washed and thinly sliced)

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups soy milk

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 ounces beet (chopped)

12 ounces carrot (chopped)

1 head cauliflower (florets)

1/2 cup water

1/2 pound Brussels sprouts (grated)

1 cup chickpeas

¾ cup shred cheddar cheese (regular or vegan)

3 tablespoons chives (thinly sliced)

3 tablespoons fresh parsley (thinly sliced)

Instructions