Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Recipes
(credit: Jupiter Images)

Whether for health reasons or out of environmental concerns, more Minnesotans are growing curious about how they can diversify their diets by adding a few satisfying, healthy family meals relying only on vegetables, legumes, and grains.

Emily Parent, the CobornsDelivers-registered dietitian, knows how to create memorable, tasty meals that include protein-rich veggies and grains, and she’d love to share her recipes with your viewers.

Instant Pot Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup

Inspired by Pinch of Yum

Instant Pot Ingredients

  • 5 medium carrots, chopped
  • 5 stalks celery, chopped
  • half of an onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup uncooked wild rice (see notes)
  • 8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 4 cups no salt added vegetable or chicken broth
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon Dash Garlic and Herb
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Stovetop Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons butter made with olive oil
  • 1/2 cup white whole wheat flour
  • 1 1/2 cups skim milk 

Instructions

  1. Instant Pot: Put all the ingredients in the first list into the Instant Pot. Cook for 45 minutes (manual, high pressure). Release steam using the valve on top.
  2. Stovetop: When the soup is done, melt the butter in a saucepan. Whisk in the flour. Let the mixture cook for a minute or two to remove the floury taste. Whisk the milk, a little bit at a time, until you have a smooth, thickened sauce. Throw a little salt in there for good measure.
  3. Together: Mix the creamy sauce with the soup in the instant pot. Voila! Mushroom Wild Rice Soup.

Winter Veggie Casserole

Inspired by Yummly

Ingredients

  • ½ cup quinoa, dry
  • 1 cup low sodium or no-salt-added vegetable broth
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 leek (washed and thinly sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
  • 2 cups soy milk
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 12 ounces beet (chopped)
  • 12 ounces carrot (chopped)
  • 1 head cauliflower (florets)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 pound Brussels sprouts (grated)
  • 1 cup chickpeas
  • ¾ cup shred cheddar cheese (regular or vegan)
  • 3 tablespoons chives (thinly sliced)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh parsley (thinly sliced)

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F
  2. Bring vegetable broth to a boil and add quinoa. Cook to package directions.
  3. To make the leek sauce, add oil to a medium skillet. Add leeks and cook for about 3-5 minutes.
  4. Add flour and sauté for about 1-2 more minutes until slightly brown.
  5. Set aside and add the soy milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper, stir well and put back on the stove and boil until the sauce thickens. Set aside.
  6. Using a large skilled add the olive oil, beets, carrots, and cauliflower.
  7. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  8. Add water and let simmer with the lid on top for about 10 minutes until the vegetables are slightly soft and the water is gone.
  9. Add cooked vegetables to a baking dish along with grated Brussels sprouts, chickpeas, and leek sauce. Mix well.
  10. Top with shredded cheese and bake for 15 minutes.
  11. Before serving sprinkle with fresh herbs.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.