MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar is reportedly nearing a decision over whether or not she’ll run for president.

The Minnesota lawmaker told The Star Tribune on Wednesday that she is “continuing to talk” with advisors in Minnesota about running for the highest office in the country.

Still, she gave no timeline on when she’ll announce a decision.

Klobuchar told the newspaper that she’s aware her mind must be made up soon, as more Democratic hopefuls are expected to announce their campaigns in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, launched a presidential exploratory committee. Other high profile Democrats, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, are also considering a 2020 run.

In November, Klobuchar easily won a third Senate term. Since then, some have wondered if her Midwestern demeanor would provide a Democratic contrast to the impulsive personality of President Donald Trump.