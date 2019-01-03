Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cybersecurity, Russian, Secretary of State, Steve Simon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Secretary of State laid out his plans for 2019 on Thursday.

Steve Simon announced his “Investing in Democracy” agenda at the State Capitol.

It has four key components:

— restoring voting rights for felons as soon as they’re released from prison,
— automatic voter registration
— repealing of the public disclosure requirement in the Presidential Primary Law for 2020
— and funding for election cybersecurity.

At the news conference, Simon said Minnesota was one of the 21 states targeted by the Russian government during the 2016 election.

He said there is no evidence of a breech or an attempted breech in the 2018 midterm election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.