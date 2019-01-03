MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Secretary of State laid out his plans for 2019 on Thursday.

Steve Simon announced his “Investing in Democracy” agenda at the State Capitol.

It has four key components:

— restoring voting rights for felons as soon as they’re released from prison,

— automatic voter registration

— repealing of the public disclosure requirement in the Presidential Primary Law for 2020

— and funding for election cybersecurity.

At the news conference, Simon said Minnesota was one of the 21 states targeted by the Russian government during the 2016 election.

He said there is no evidence of a breech or an attempted breech in the 2018 midterm election.