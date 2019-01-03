Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Tim Walz, Tony Lourey
HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — Gov.-elect Tim Walz has named former legislator Tony Lourey to take over Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, an agency responsible for nearly one-third of the state’s spending.

Lourey was among seven commissioners named Thursday as Walz continues filling his administration before taking office next week.

Walz, a Democrat, also promoted Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Sarah Strommen to head up the agency that protects Minnesota’s outdoors. He also retained Jan Malcolm as health commissioner; Malcolm will serve under her third governor.

Walz named Thom Peterson as agriculture commissioner, Laura Bishop commissioner of the state Pollution Control Agency, Janet Johnson to lead the Bureau of Mediation Services and Rebecca Lucero to lead Human Rights.

Walz still has eight spots left to fill in his cabinet.

