MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first weekend of the new year and maybe you’d like to spend it doing something new. How about run a 5k? Or try dog sledding?

AMSOIL Championship Snocross

Top extreme snowmobile riders from around the world will be in Shakopee for two days of high-flying stunts and racing.

AMSOIL Championship Snocross takes place a Canterbury Park this Friday and Saturday.

Watch riders soar over jumps and speed around the track.

Advanced General Admission tickets start at just $15.

Omnifest

Omnifest begins this weekend at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Watch five films running in rotation on the 90-foot domed screen.

Topics ranging from volcanoes to tornadoes to the seven wonders of the world.

Omnifest runs beginning Friday through the end of February.

Polar Dash

Meet your 2019 fitness goals this weekend by running in the Polar Dash.

The 5k, 10k and half marathon races all begin at the Lake Harriet Island Pavilion Saturday morning.

ll adult registrations get a performance fleece or jacket, medal, and post-race hot chocolate!

Dog Sledding On Long Lake

Finally, shoot across snow-covered Long Lake on a dog sled.

It’s a chance to ride behind a team of Siberian huskies on a quarter mile trail.

The ticket includes brunch at Birch’s on the Lake.

The rides take place every Sunday through February.