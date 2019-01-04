MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities are seeking to speak with four people who might have witnessed a crash Thursday night in Roseville that left two pedestrians dead.

The fatal crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Woodbridge Court in the suburb just north of St. Paul.

Police say 72-year-old John Rickey, of St. Paul, struck and killed 47-year-old Robert Buxton, of Roseville, and 45-year-old Meridith Aikens, also of Roseville, while driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Rickey stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A blood sample is being tested to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Meanwhile, investigators are also seeking to speak with four possible witnesses — three of them were driving in the area at the time of the crash, one was a pedestrian who approached a responding officer.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows three vehicles turning onto Larpenteur Avenue at the Rice Street intersection just before the crash.

Police want to speak with the drivers. One of them was behind the wheel of a white SUV that immediately preceded Rickey’s pickup on Larpenteur Avenue, the other drivers were in separate sedans (one white, one silver) that followed Rickey’s pickup.

Additionally, investigators are seeking to speak with a pedestrian who was wearing a green jacket and briefly spoke with a St. Paul officer at the scene.

These people, or anyone with information on the crash, is asked to call investigators at 651-767-0640.