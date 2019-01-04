Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A resident in Ely is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Minnesota Millionaire raffle ticket.

The Minnesota State Lottery says Andy Gibbons discovered he had a winning ticket on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Next, he did something somewhat unexpected for someone in his position. He went to work.

“After I realized I had won, I actually had work to do so I went to work. I work at a camp and there was some cleaning that needed to be done. I went to work and cleaned some lodges,” he said.

Gibbons “finally” took time off from work to claim the prize on Jan. 3.

Gibbons bought the winning ticket from the Voyageur Short Stop, at 1815 E. Sheridan St. in Ely. The business will get $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A winning $1 million ticket was also sold at a Superpumper Inc. in Crookston. That prize has yet to be claimed.

