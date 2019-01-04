MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A resident in Ely is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Minnesota Millionaire raffle ticket.

The Minnesota State Lottery says Andy Gibbons discovered he had a winning ticket on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Next, he did something somewhat unexpected for someone in his position. He went to work.

“After I realized I had won, I actually had work to do so I went to work. I work at a camp and there was some cleaning that needed to be done. I went to work and cleaned some lodges,” he said.

Imagine waking up on New Year’s Day and discovering that you have won $1 million. That is how the new year began for Ely resident Andy Gibbons. Congratulations to Minnesota's newest millionaire!https://t.co/nOs5eozFym pic.twitter.com/0qMb95SRab — Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) January 3, 2019

Gibbons “finally” took time off from work to claim the prize on Jan. 3.

Gibbons bought the winning ticket from the Voyageur Short Stop, at 1815 E. Sheridan St. in Ely. The business will get $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A winning $1 million ticket was also sold at a Superpumper Inc. in Crookston. That prize has yet to be claimed.

