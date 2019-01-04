Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Gov.-Elect Tim Walz, Minnesota Politics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov.-elect Tim Walz has named Metro Transit Police Chief John Harrington as the public safety chief in his incoming administration.

Walz on Friday also said he’s keeping two more commissioners from Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration: Cynthia Bauerly at the Department of Revenue and Mark Phillips at the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

The Democratic governor-elect tapped former state senator Steve Kelley as his commerce commissioner. He picked Steve Grove, founding director of the Google News Lab, to head the Department of Employment and Economic Development. He named former Obama administration official Nancy Leppink to lead the Department of Labor and Industry. Army and Minnesota National Guard veteran Larry Herke will lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Walz, who takes office Monday, still needs a new commissioner of information technology.

