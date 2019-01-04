Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A former student is joining a lawsuit against the Lakeville school district over injuries he suffered in a 2015 car crash during a Nerf gun game.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander Hughes claims school officials should have taken steps to protect students from what they knew was a dangerous game. Hughes and another student survived the crash that killed Jacob Flynn and John Price. Authorities say Hughes was behind the wheel of a pickup that crashed after he reached for a Nerf gun.

The parents of the teens who were killed are also suing Lakeville Area Schools. The Star Tribune reports law enforcement officials determined that Nerf Wars competition was a factor in the crash.

The district says the crash was not its fault and that the Nerf game was not a school activity. Hughes is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Comments
  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Public Schools are set up to be gravy boats for ambulance chasers.

