Filed Under:Frontier Communications, Local TV, Minnesota Commerce Department
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A state agency says Frontier Communications is not providing reliable phone and internet service to its Minnesota customers.

The Minnesota Commerce Department released the findings following an investigation. The agency is now recommending that Frontier be required to refund, or credit, customers.

The biggest issues were service outages and unauthorized charges.

Frontier provides services to nearly 100,000 Minnesotans.

In a statement, Frontier says it strongly disagrees with the report, and says they are committed to their customers.

