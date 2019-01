The Minnesota Boychoir Winter Concert will feature songs from all four of the Boychoir ensembles: Allegro, Cantando and Cantar will all join Cantabile, the 50-member flagship ensemble, in delivering a variety of sacred and secular classics sung in the world of boychoirs.

Two January performances will be held at Landmark Center on January 6th. The concerts are free, unticketed and open to the public.

For more information, click here.