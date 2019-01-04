ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show is bringing some of the world’s most beautiful canines to St Paul.

More than 1,600 dogs will compete at the St. Paul River Centre for the chance to be named best in show.

From little to big, short hair to long – there’s something for every dog lover. There are more than 100 breeds competing in the dog show.

Tabatha Bettis is showing seven dogs, including a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Mastiff.

“They want to be here. It’s a job. They actually have something rather than just sitting on the couch at home, they actually have a job to do. And when everybody applauds, they know it’s for them,” said Bettis, a professional dog handler.

Reggie, a Boxer, took home the honors as best in breed Friday. His handler has been showing dogs for 72 years.

“It helps when you have an intelligent dog. Depends on the background, where you got him and how he’s been trained,” Stanley Flowers said.

Amy Gau has judged dog shows all over the world.

“Every breed has a written standard they are supposed to adhere to and the standard indicates to us what makes a Golden Retriever a Golden Retriever as opposed to a Labrador Retriever,” Gau said.

Dogs may be judged on shape, weight, performance or behavior.

Thinking of making your dog a show dog? Don’t expect to get rich.

While prestigious shows like Westminster and the AKC National Championship offer big prizes, most people that show dogs are here for the love of the animal.

“Even if they don’t win at the end of the day, you still take home the best dog,” Bettis said.

The dog show runs Friday through Sunday. For information on ticket prices and hours, visit the dog show website.