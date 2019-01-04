Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Pet Of The Week
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “Good boy” is a phrase often said, with considerable enthusiasm, around Roo. The 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix is WCCO’s first Pet of the Week of 2019.

The staff at the Animal Humane Society says the 56-pound pooch enjoys meeting new people, getting head scratches, and playing with squeaky toys.

While he had recently found a home, the family that took him was unable to keep him. As such, Roo’s new year’s resolution is to find a forever home.

Anyone who wants to make Roo part of their lives should read more about him here.

