MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a man who died last month after three campers parked at the Janski Garage in Rice caught fire.

Andrew Henry Muehlbauer, 58, of Rice, died due to accidental inhalation of combustion products, according to the medical examiner.

After arriving at the scene on Division Street North around 9 a.m. on Dec. 14, firefighters extinguished the fire and found one adult victim.