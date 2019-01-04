Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you were driving and heard that dreaded “thump, thump, thump”, would you know how to change your own tire?

A recent survey by Cooper Tires shows that 74 percent of Americans say they can indeed change a tire.

That’s good news seeing 81 percent of those surveyed said they’d had a flat tire at some point.

The survey also found there is really no generation gap. Younger Americans were, in fact, more likely to say they know how to change a tire than older Americans.

For more on the survey, click here.

