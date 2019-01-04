Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Tim Walz
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Incoming Gov. Tim Walz is just about finishing getting his new administration buttoned down.

Walz named seven commissioners Thursday and was set to add seven more on Friday. The newest appointments are to include a Public Safety chief and the heads of Revenue, Commerce and economic development.

After Friday, Walz has just one more Cabinet post to fill — commissioner of information technology. It’s a key post that will have to deal with the state’s troubled driver and vehicle licensing system. There’s no timetable for that appointment.

Walz, a Democrat, takes office Monday.

