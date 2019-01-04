MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Jeff Teague added 23 points and 10 assists in his return to the Minnesota lineup in the Timberwolves’ 120-103 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Taj Gibson added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves recovered from a 19-point deficit midway through the second quarter with a 44-12 run through the 5:51 of the third quarter.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points for Orlando, but just eight after the first quarter. The Magic, who had won three of four, hit 26 of their first 34 shots (76.4 percent) before fading.

Terrence Ross scored 13 points off the bench for Orlando, but he missed his final four 3-pointers after starting 3 of 5 from beyond the arc during the Magic’s hot start. Evan Fournier added 21 points.

Teague wasn’t rusty in his return after missing nine games due to left ankle inflammation.

With the Wolves also missing backup point guard Derrick Rose and starting forward Robert Covington, Teague was 8 of 10 from the field and hit all three of his 3-pointers, including a quick shot from 28 feet to beat the 24-second clock on one third-quarter possession.

It was Teague’s fourth game of the season with at least 20 points.

Minnesota found a way to slow Orlando in the second and continued the momentum into the second half. The Magic missed 12 of their final 14 shots of the first half and were 7 of 23 in the third quarter.

Teague and Towns took over offensively in the second half. Teague had nine points and four assists in the third, and Towns had 21 points in the second half after first-half foul trouble.

TIP-INS

Magic: F Jonathon Simmons returned after missing two games because of a sprained left ankle. Simmons scored six points in 21 minutes off the bench. Orlando set a season high with the 68 first-half points. The franchise record is 78, set on Nov. 3, 2010, against Minnesota.

Timberwolves: Covington missed his second straight game with a right knee bone bruise and is sidelined indefinitely. Rose missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Towns had his 25th double-double in 39 games this season. Without Covington, Anthony Tolliver played for the second straight game and matched his season high with 11 points. Minnesota is 13-6 at home this season and 5-15 on the road.

UP NEXT

Magic: Their six-game trip continues Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

