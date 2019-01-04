Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Bank Stadium is getting $6 million worth of upgrades now that the Vikings season is over.

The biggest project is $5 million worth of curtains to create uniform lighting during the NCAA’s Final Four in April.

Another project is new turf for the Vikings.

The team says that after several concerts, monster truck rallies and the Super Bowl, the turf, which is only 3 years old, needs to go.

It will be paid for with money already set aside from the Vikings and taxpayers.

