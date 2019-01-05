MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We now know the names of the officers involved in a deadly shooting in Albert Lea.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Thursday. When they arrived, 27-year-old Joseph Roberts had already fled.

Investigators say police perused him on foot and found him in an alley. One officer sustained what the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes as a sharp force injury.

The officer responded using a chemical irritant and his electroshock weapon on Roberts.

Two other officers — Lt. Darin Palmer and Jesus Cantu — then fatally shot Roberts. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. All three officers are on administrative leave.