Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albert Lea, Albert Lea Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We now know the names of the officers involved in a deadly shooting in Albert Lea.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Thursday. When they arrived, 27-year-old Joseph Roberts had already fled.

Investigators say police perused him on foot and found him in an alley. One officer sustained what the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes as a sharp force injury.

albert lea officer involved shooting Albert Lea Officers In Deadly Shooting ID’d

(credit: CBS)

The officer responded using a chemical irritant and his electroshock weapon on Roberts.

Two other officers — Lt. Darin Palmer and Jesus Cantu — then fatally shot Roberts. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. All three officers are on administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.