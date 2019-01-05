MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a 55-year-old woman was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Inver Grove Heights.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police were flagged down by a passerby on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

Anyone who was driving east or westbound on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue around 5:52 p.m. or anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2530.

This is the fourth pedestrian fatality in the Twin Cities in three days.

No additional information has been released at this time.