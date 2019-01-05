MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several varieties of cheesecake that were made with Diamond Crystal mixes due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

Thirty-two varieties in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages are involved in the recall, all with “best if used” dates of Dec. 6, 2019 through Jan. 11, 2019.

Hy-Vee officials say they made the decision after being notified of the risk by their supplier. There have no reports of illness yet from these cheesecakes.

Here is the complete list of products involved in the recall, including the UPC codes:

02-80142-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80141-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80146-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80145-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80148-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80147-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80150-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80149-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80224-00000 Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80223-00000 Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82327-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82328-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80153-00000 Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80151-00000 Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82315-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82316-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82317-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82318-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82319-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82320-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82321-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82322-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82323-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82324-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82325-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82326-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82329-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82330-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82331-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82332-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82333-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82334-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz