MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen-year-old Ogima Joseph Currie has disappeared from Woodland Hills’ juvenile justice center in Duluth, and police want the public’s help to locate him.

Currie is described as a Native American teen who stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an all-green sweat suit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.