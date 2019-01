MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are trying to find 83-year-old Manuel Morales, who has been missing for 10 days.

Police say Morales, who suffers from dementia, is a Latino man who stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Morales was last seen on Dec. 26 in the city’s West Side neighborhood. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and a maroon flannel shirt.

Police say anyone who has seen him should call 651-291-1111.