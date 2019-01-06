MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 61-year-old Roseville man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday crash that killed two pedestrians. According to police, the man was identified as the second driver involved.

Investigators determined after a pickup truck driven by 72-year-old John Rickey, of St. Paul, struck two pedestrians, at least one of them was likely struck by a second vehicle. Rickey stopped. The second vehicle, believed to be driven by the 61-year-old Roseville man, fled the scene.

The crash happened on Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Court around 5:30 p.m.

Meredith Aikens, 45, and Robert Buxton, 47, were hit and killed while crossing Larpenteur.

RELATED: Driver, Victims ID’d In Fatal Roseville Crash; Investigators Seeking To Speak With Possible Witnesses

Detectives say several tips led to the identification of the second driver suspected of being involved. Fresh damage to the vehicle and additional evidence linked the man to the crash, police said. According to a press release, authorities believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash but aware he struck at least one of the pedestrians.

On Saturday, detectives located the suspect’s vehicle at a St. Paul bar and stopped the driver as he was leaving. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The 61-year-old man was later booked for criminal vehicular homicide.

Roseville police are still asking any witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640. Online tips can be submitted here.