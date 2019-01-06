ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in a St. Paul triplex early Sunday morning.

According to St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks, firefighters arrived at the scene on the 1200 block of Clarence Street around 12:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire. After observing a resident attempting to jump from a second-floor window, crews extended a ladder and rescued five people total from the window. One resident did jump prior authorities arriving, but did not suffer any major injuries.

Crews then entered the home to search for other potential victims. Firefighters found an additional adult on the second floor and administered resuscitation efforts. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.