MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed in Wisconsin Saturday after he tried to cross railroad tracks in his vehicle and was struck by a train.

Police say the 87-year-old attempted to cross the tracks in Owen, Wisconsin, just before 10 a.m. He was subsequently hit and killed by a Canadian National Freight Train. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 36-year-old train operator was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.